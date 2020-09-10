Vote Compass: 56% of Māori voters say welfare services should be easier to access

The majority of voters on the Māori roll say New Zealand’s welfare services should be easier to access.

That’s one of the findings from TVNZ’s Vote Compass tool, which has now been used by more than 150,000 people.

People were asked, “How difficult should it be to access welfare in New Zealand?”

Thirty-four per cent of those voting in general electorates believed it should be either much less, or somewhat less difficult to access welfare.

However, 56 per cent of those in Māori electorates wanted it to be either much less or somewhat less difficult.

University of Auckland professor Lisa Chant says traditionally it has been harder for Māori to access services through the Ministry of Social Development.

“I think that really reflects the racism experienced, which is really well-documented by Māori,” she said.

However, Chant says there has been an overall shift from voters since 2014, with more now saying it should be easier.

Breaking it down

Green voters (35%) are more likely to believe it should be significantly easier to access the welfare system than Labour (19%), National (4%) or ACT (5%) voters.

Developed by a team of social and statistical scientists from Vox Pop Labs, Vote Compass is a civic engagement application offered in New Zealand exclusively by TVNZ. The findings are based on 58,669 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from August 30, 2020 to September 8, 2020.