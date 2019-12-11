Volunteer fire station in Wellington evicted to make way for toilet block, playground

The Wellington City Council is kicking the Newlands Volunteer Fire Brigade out of their station and replacing it with public toilets.

But they are also adding a playground and some tasteful landscaping - all part of the Newlands park redevelopment.

Fire and Emergency leases the land from the council, which has now decided to not renew the licence from August next year.

For the fire brigade that has been there since 1964, it's a kick in the guts.

"We've been here for 54 years. We're proud of our community and our community service. So we are absolutely gutted," said station officer Chad O'Hara.

Now having to relocate after next August, the Newlands Volunteer Fire Brigade has been left with three options: close its doors and disband, rebuild the station elsewhere or relocate to the Johnsonville Fire Station.

While option three is the preferred option for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the volunteer fire brigade doesn't think moving to the other station two kilometres away is right for Newlands locals who turn out in large numbers to their community events.

"We love our community - we love being in amoungst the community. We wouldn't be able to do that if we weren't to co-locate to Johnsonville."

The Newlands Volunteer Fire Brigade wants option two, to move to other council land nearby and future proof the community. Members of the brigade say it would only take an earthquake or flooding for Newlands to be cut off from help and a new station would allow them to expand into Woodridge and Grenada Village.

Mr O'Hara says the public has rallied behind them, some even offering to chain themselves to the station and block access to the council.

"It's a small country and everyone is kind of jumping in behind us."