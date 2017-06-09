Voluntary euthanasia vote set to test conscience of New Zealand's politicians

With the voluntary euthanasia bill set to face its first reading soon after the election, MPs will face a conscience vote on whether the terminally-ill should have the right to choose when they die.

Early indications suggest it will be a close vote, with more MPs undecided or refusing to comment than coming out with a concrete answer on how they will vote.

The two most high-profile no votes come in the form of Prime Minister Bill English and Health Minister Jonathan Coleman.

Mr Coleman told 1 NEWS "I am in favour of good quality palliative care".

Deputy leader of the Labour Party Jacinda Ardern has stated she will vote yes on the bill, while Labour leader Andrew Little is undecided, but leaning towards yes with the right safeguards in place.

The vote has been a long time coming, with the issue really gaining momentum again when Auckland GP, Dr John Pollock went vocal with his support for euthanasia after being diagnosed with a metastic melanoma before his death in 2010.

Dr Pollock said in a letter shortly after his diagnosis: "I regret that we don't have the same euthanasia laws as Holland.

"There I would have the comfort of being able to preset my limits and be safe in the knowledge that my doctor could and would comply."

He went on to say he had doctors in his corner, but "could not and would not, ask them to do anything illegal."

His widow Elaine Pollock agreed with her late-husband, telling 1 NEWS NOW she had two friends in Holland who found great comfort knowing they could choose when to end their battle with terminal disease.