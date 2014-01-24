 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Volume of high-strength beer in NZ increasing

share

Source:

NZN

The amount of high-strength beer available for New Zealanders to drink keeps rising, according to Statistics NZ.

Half empty pint of beer at bar

Source: 1 NEWS

In 2017, the volume of high-strength beer - above 5 per cent alcohol content - available to consume rose 34 per cent, making it the fourth year in a row its risen.

"The volume of high-strength beer available is now over twice the 2013 volume, and three times the 2011 volume, in part reflecting the rising popularity of craft beers," says international statistics manager Tehseen Islam.

Beer with an alcohol content from 4.35 per cent to 5 per cent also rose - up 4 per cent. But for traditional mid-strength and lower-strength beer volumes both fell.

The volume of wine and spirits available are also on the rise - wine available to the domestic market rose 1.5 per cent in 2017 and spirits rose 5.4 per cent.

While there might be more alcohol available, the number of standard drinks per person fell last year to its third-lowest level in the last 17 years.

Last year there was enough alcohol for each adult New Zealander to drink the equivalent of 2.0 standard drinks a day - down from a recent peak of 2.2 in 2010, Stats NZ said.

"On 2010, the average adult would have had about 800 standard drinks available to consume, but last year that was down to about 730 a year," Mr Islam said.


Related

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

2
An apartment inside 33 Hunter Street's clock tower is up for rent

Wellington CBD clock tower hides an unusual apartment - and it's yours for $450 a week

3
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

4

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

5
Frosty the horse was in considerable pain after eye removal surgery, and his head was badly swollen when SPCA inspectors found him.

SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

05:43
After being held on Christmas Island Ronald Neilson has been deported to NZ, where he knows no one.

'It broke me. I didn't want to come back to NZ' - Man deported from Australian home after enduring 10 months detained on Christmas Island

After 10 months living in Australia's notorious Christmas Island detention centre, Ronald Nielson signed his deportation papers to New Zealand - a place he barely knew.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

An All Blacks spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning one-time Rooster Jimmy Smith's claims are totally incorrect.

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Ambulance allegedly stolen while crew helping patient in Dunedin

Last night the vehicle was stopped by police using road spikes, after it was tracked using its GPS.


Frosty the horse was in considerable pain after eye removal surgery, and his head was badly swollen when SPCA inspectors found him.

SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

The list includes a labrador which starved to death, and duck with its beak blown off with a firecracker and a horse left with a deformed eye.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 