Volume of high-strength beer in NZ increasing

The amount of high-strength beer available for New Zealanders to drink keeps rising, according to Statistics NZ.

Half empty pint of beer at bar Source: 1 NEWS

In 2017, the volume of high-strength beer - above 5 per cent alcohol content - available to consume rose 34 per cent, making it the fourth year in a row its risen.

"The volume of high-strength beer available is now over twice the 2013 volume, and three times the 2011 volume, in part reflecting the rising popularity of craft beers," says international statistics manager Tehseen Islam.

Beer with an alcohol content from 4.35 per cent to 5 per cent also rose - up 4 per cent. But for traditional mid-strength and lower-strength beer volumes both fell.

The volume of wine and spirits available are also on the rise - wine available to the domestic market rose 1.5 per cent in 2017 and spirits rose 5.4 per cent.

While there might be more alcohol available, the number of standard drinks per person fell last year to its third-lowest level in the last 17 years.

Last year there was enough alcohol for each adult New Zealander to drink the equivalent of 2.0 standard drinks a day - down from a recent peak of 2.2 in 2010, Stats NZ said.

"On 2010, the average adult would have had about 800 standard drinks available to consume, but last year that was down to about 730 a year," Mr Islam said.