TODAY |

Volcanic alert level for Whakaari/White Island raised

Breaking
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay

Scientists have deemed there's now a greater likelihood of Whakaari/White Island - off Bay of Plenty - erupting.

The volcanic alert level for the island has been raised to level 2 by GNS Science.

The aviation colour code has been raised to yellow.

In a statement GNS Science say they've raised the alert level because of an "increase in sulphur dioxide gas flux to historically high levels".

During a flight today 1886 tons/day of sulphur dioxide was detected. This is nearly three times the previous values measured in May.

It's the highest value recorded since 2013 and the second highest since regular measurements began in 2003.

GNS Science says: "Nearby earthquake swarms are continuing although at lower levels [than previously]. It is still unclear of the relationship of the earthquake swarms to the high sulphur dioxide observed today.

"The change in gas flux represents a significant change in our background monitoring parameters at Whakaari and is consistent with moderate or heightened volcanic unrest."

GNS Science say they continue to closely monitor the island for further signs of activity, along with the National Geohazard Monitoring Centre.

White Island, New Zealand, Bay of Plenty-21.03.2015: White Island (official New Zealand name: Whakaari / White Island) is New Zealand's only active volcanic island.
White Island. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
White Island, New Zealand, Bay of Plenty-21.03.2015: White Island (official New Zealand name: Whakaari / White Island) is New Zealand's only active volcanic island.
Volcanic alert level for Whakaari/White Island raised
2
The traditional art of tā moko is making a comeback with designs unique to the wearer and their whakapapa.
Auckland couple takes art of tā moko to another level
3
Faitaua is moving to London to be TVNZ’s Europe correspondent in August.
'Nation in mourning' – Presenter Daniel Faitaua pays tribute to himself as he leaves Breakfast
4
Mongrel Mob member feeds needy community with unwanted fishhead freecycle scheme
5
A family in a nearby home heard her crying in a wooded area in Cumming earlier this month.
Body-cam footage shows Georgia man finding newborn girl dumped in plastic bag in woods
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:43
Hastings farmers have had thousands of dollars’ worth of livestock killed in raids by dogs.

'Purchase a firearm' - Hastings farmers get advice from council to mitigate dog attacks on livestock
02:22
“They're generally quite beautiful and moving,” said Dr Stefanie Green.

A look at Canada's experience with legal euthanasia as MPs face second vote on End of Life Choice Bill
01:17
The footage show the first 22 months of construction of the New Zealand International Convention Centre.

Fletcher Building back bidding for commercial projects as market conditions improve
01:11
Beam Head of Operations, Locky Cooper talks about the service and emphasises safety is important.

New e-scooter service, Beam, launches in Christchurch with safety as its number one priority