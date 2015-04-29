Volcanic alert bulletin issued at Mt Ruapehu after high levels of gas emissions recorded

GeoNet has issued a volcanic alert bulletin at Mt Ruapehu after an increasing level of gas emissions and sustained high lake temperature has been recorded.

The current lake temperature is 37 degree which is near the top of its usual range Source: 1 NEWS

The recent fine weather has allowed GeoNet to make airborne gas measurements over the central North Island volcano.

The current lake temperature is 37C, which is near the top of the usual range and has been sustained for two months.

"Higher than usual temperatures and high gas fluxes like we have now are common in the open vent situation and have been observed in the past outside eruptive periods," the scientists say.

They have taken samples from the lake, which are being tested.

GeoNet volcanologist Tony Hurst says "the data is consistent with open vent degassing of Ruapehu and we are currently observing the mountain closely."