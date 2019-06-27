TODAY |

Volcanic activity ramps up on Whakaari/White Island, prompting 'hazard' warning

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Natural Disasters
Environment
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Volcanic activity is ramping up on Whakaari/White Island, as scientists monitor ‘eruptive activity' that is more likely than normal. 

In a statement, GNS Science says the volcanic alert level has now been raised to a Level 2 and the aviation colour code is now yellow.

“Volcanic unrest continues at Whakaari/White Island and some monitored parameters show further increases in activity," the agency said. "Hazards on the island are now greater than during the past few weeks.

“The patterns of signals are similar to those through the 2011 - 2016 period and suggest that Whakaari/White Island may be entering a period where eruptive activity is more likely than normal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sulphur dioxide levels are at their highest levels in six years. Source: Breakfast

"Recent observations can also be explained by the increased gas flux which leads to geysering and lake level changes.”

The number or locations of earthquakes beneath or near the island have not changed.

GNS Science volcanologists will continue to closely monitor the island for more signs of activity.

White Island. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Natural Disasters
Environment
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Listen: Suspected Mongrel Mob-related shooting outside Napier medical centre caught on tape
2
Unhappy concert-goers walk out from Janet Jackson's set at Friday Jams
3
'Don't be a dick, don't be like Folau' - Kiwi MP fires back at sacked rugby star's latest outburst
4
Family mourns third child's death as Samoa measles crisis deepens; vaccinations now mandatory
5
Thousands of McDonald's workers in NZ to receive 'millions' in holiday back pay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:40

Listen: Suspected Mongrel Mob-related shooting outside Napier medical centre caught on tape

Calls for stricter regulation after woman forced from retirement home on Christmas Eve
10:30

Three young siblings, set to represent NZ at Australia chess champs, school John Campbell
03:58

Longest-serving Greens MP Gareth Hughes plans to 'reconnect with activist roots' after retirement