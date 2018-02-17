 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Vogue shot of Jacinda Ardern continues to capture attention

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The popular picture taken of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, for American writer Amelia Lester's article for Vogue Magazine, continues to grab attention.

Vogue's photo of Jacinda Ardern.

Source: Twitter: Clarke Gayford

The article talks about Ms Ardern's rise to power, her view of the importance of decreasing emissions and her want of for a "kinder" brand of politics.

But what's really captured attention is the photo which showcases Ms Ardern standing tall on a dune with Auckland's Bethells Beach in the background. 

Ms Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford made his own cheeky twitter post of a screenshot of the Vogue picture, which was taken a month before the couple announced they were expecting their first child, as his desktop background.

"....well thats the desktop sorted," he tweeted.

While the article itself received a mixed reaction, with some users accusing Ms Lester's comparison of Ms Ardern to Bernie Sanders as "wrong", and others calling the piece a "great writeup", the picture continues to receive praise.

"That is really an awesome photo!! Great shot", commented one user, with another asking if there would be more photos to come. 

Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, are welcoming their first child this June.

Source: Getty

Related

Politics

Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

'Call her the anti-Trump' - Jacinda Ardern's Vogue article released
02:34
Jacinda Ardern has been featured in the magazine, so Seven Sharp tested her political opponents.

National's leadership contenders put through the Vogue test

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
Crowds of gathered in Mexico City as the ground shook from the magnitude 7.2 quake.

Powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake causes people to flee buildings, fill streets in Mexico City

2

Vogue shot of Jacinda Ardern continues to capture attention

3
Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy.

'I was grieving the fact that I couldn't have a third baby' -Toni Street opens up about long road to surrogacy


4

Person dead after harvester accident on Waikato property

02:24
5
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Kiwis told to prepare for incoming Cyclone Gita

00:38
Crowds of gathered in Mexico City as the ground shook from the magnitude 7.2 quake.

Powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake causes people to flee buildings, fill streets in Mexico City

The quake shook south and central Mexico today, five months after a deadly tremor.

Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy.

'I was grieving the fact that I couldn't have a third baby' -Toni Street opens up about long road to surrogacy

Street couldn't go through the pregnancy herself after realising she may not be around for her daughters.

02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Kiwis told to prepare for incoming Cyclone Gita

Weather forecasters still can't say how much of a lashing Cyclone Gita will give New Zealand.

00:41
Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Glammed-up pooches on parade at New York Fashion Show

Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speaks to The Associated Press at his office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Prime Minister since 2012.)

Ethiopia declares second state of emergency after hundreds of deaths, two years of protests

Ethiopia's Prime Minister since 2012, Desalegn, resigned yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 