Vogue shot of Jacinda Ardern continues to capture attention

The popular picture taken of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, for American writer Amelia Lester's article for Vogue Magazine, continues to grab attention.
Vogue's photo of Jacinda Ardern.
Source: Twitter: Clarke Gayford
The article talks about Ms Ardern's rise to power, her view of the importance of decreasing emissions and her want of for a "kinder" brand of politics.
But what's really captured attention is the photo which showcases Ms Ardern standing tall on a dune with Auckland's Bethells Beach in the background.
Ms Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford made his own cheeky twitter post of a screenshot of the Vogue picture, which was taken a month before the couple announced they were expecting their first child, as his desktop background.
"....well thats the desktop sorted," he tweeted.
While the article itself received a mixed reaction, with some users accusing Ms Lester's comparison of Ms Ardern to Bernie Sanders as "wrong", and others calling the piece a "great writeup", the picture continues to receive praise.
"That is really an awesome photo!! Great shot", commented one user, with another asking if there would be more photos to come.
Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, are welcoming their first child this June.
Source: Getty
