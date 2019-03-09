TODAY |

Vodafone New Zealand sold for $3.4 billion

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Business

Vodafone has sold its New Zealand business to utilites investor Infratil and Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management for $3.4 billion.

Vodafone's British parent made the announcement this morning.

The prospect of a sale was raised on Friday, when Infratil confirmed talks were taking place and the company entered a trading halt on the New Zealand stock exchange.

The trading halt is due to lift this morning.

Vodafone's New Zealand business has been on the sales block for some time after the Commerce Commission refused to let it merge with Sky TV in 2017.

It had previously talked about selling the New Zealand unit through a share float and has been restructuring and axing hundreds of jobs to get the business in shape for a sale.

Infratil is well known for its involvement in infrastructure investments, having been involved in buying the New Zealand assets of Shell Oil in conjunction with the Superannuation Fund, which was later sold off as Z Energy.

Brookfield has been involved in construction in this country and used to have a stake gas and electricity network company Powerco.

Vodafone NZ has about two million mobile customers compared to about 700 million for parent Vodafone Group.

Kim Savage

rnz.co.nz

Vodafone. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Texas A&M runner Infinite Tucker put it all on the line to get the gold against college teammate Robert Grant.
Watch: US hurdler pulls out 'Superman' dive at finish line, faceplants landing to win gold
2
Vodafone New Zealand sold for $3.4 billion
3
Previously it wasn’t allowed due to health and safety reasons.
Exclusive: Foodstuffs will allow customers to bring containers from home for over-the-counter products
4
Auckland commuters face disruption as train engineers strike
5
The chemicals are up to 70 times the strength of the plant they’re derived from.
Concerns for consumers as popularity of powerful essential oils increases
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:26
Julian Lee was there for the first "stubble" round where he discovered the pleasure of ploughing.

Farmers tough it out in Ashburton for New Zealand Ploughing Championships

06:30
Lawrence Levine learned the hard way that It’s not as thorough as you might think.

Fair Go: Can you trust a pre-purchase car inspection?
00:18
The former PM's comment came on the eve of Jacinda Ardern's summit in Paris on reigning in social media.

Changing hate speech laws would 'not necessarily' have prevented Christchurch attacks - Helen Clark

Otago community takes on major international mining company