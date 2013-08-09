Vodafone internet outages cause frustration first day of lockdown

Vodafone customers have been left frustrated this afternoon after experiencing broadband and mobile data outages as they enter the first day of a four week lockdown.

Angry customers working from home took to social media to complain about the patchy connection.

"We apologise for the inconvenience - we know data is more important now more than ever," a post on Vodafone New Zealand's Facebook page reads.

While some internet users have reported their connection has been restored others are still complaining about their inability to work from home.

The loss of broadband connection is currently under repair but it is not known when the nationwide issue will be completely fixed.

“Some customers in the Upper North Island have been experiencing intermittent fixed or mobile data issues early this afternoon.

"We apologise for the inconvenience – we know online access is more important than ever right now,” says spokesperson Nicky Preston.