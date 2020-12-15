'Vitriol' against Oranga Tamariki boss 'unfortunate', outgoing deputy CEO says

The outgoing deputy chief executive of Oranga Tamariki says people shouldn’t be concentrating the blame of the agency’s shortcomings on individuals within the organisation, because the “system” that sees pēpi Māori disproportionately enter state care is a complex and interconnected one.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Yesterday, it was confirmed Hoani Lambert, of Ngati Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa descent, was stepping down from his role at Oranga Tamariki after four years. He is taking up a role in the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

Speaking on TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning, Lambert said his departure was not because of chief executive Gráinne Moss. It comes amid calls for Moss to resign over Oranga Tamariki's treatment of Māori.

During his tenure, Lambert led Oranga Tamariki’s work under section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act, which states Moss as the chief executive must take steps to reduce the disparities Māori who came to the agency’s attention faced. The legislation was brought in a month after Newsroom’s 2019 investigation into the Hawke’s Bay uplift case.

Lambert said he was given an opportunity at the DIA, and, with work in regards to 7AA still being implemented, there wasn’t ever a perfect time for anyone to leave any role.

“I’m a public servant. I’m not a hero. I don’t think public service is a place for heroes,” he said.

“It’s a place for people who enable, who empower. We are stewards to implement the wishes of the Government of the day.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lambert said he was “really proud” of Oranga Tamariki’s work. During Lambert’s tenure, the agency had started a Whānau Ora approach in an attempt to stop children coming into their attention in the first place.

“I think we have laid the foundation. I also think there is an opportunity for somebody new to come into this role and make a difference.”

He said he had confidence in Moss as Oranga Tamariki’s chief executive.

read more Whānau Ora commissioning chair calls for Oranga Tamariki head to resign over failures towards Māori

But, it was “unfortunate” that the public was increasingly making “incredibly personal” criticisms against Moss in the role, Lambert said.

He said blaming individuals within Oranga Tamariki wouldn’t achieve much because “essentially, we are looking at a system that is highly complicated”.

“[It’s] not just Oranga Tamariki, but the role of the court and the role of other government agencies.

“So, to make this just about a single person, and then the level of the heat and vitriol against her I don’t think is a fair reflection of what New Zealand is about.”

When asked to respond to the fact Māori babies were five times more likely to be placed in state care than non-Māori, Lambert said there wasn’t enough being done to prevent the disparity.

He said Oranga Tamriki has “more work that we need to do” to address the issue.

Lambert believed that would come with Oranga Tamariki partnering with Māori, in accordance with new Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis’ vision.

Under Davis’ vision, the Crown believed it shouldn’t absolve itself for caring for children in state care, Lambert said. That’s amid calls from the Children’s Commissioner calling for the Government to commit to a transfer of power over the care of Māori children to Māori.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As for whether Oranga Tamariki could get it right for whānau and address the fact Māori children were more likely to be placed in care, Lambert said its partnership with Māori would be key.

“We need to partner with Maori. We need to give them more power. We need to give them more resources.