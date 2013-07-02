Visitors to NZ spend $10b a year

Spending by visitors to New Zealand rose last year even though there was a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in November.

Visitors to New Zealand spent $10.1 billion in the year to December 2016, up 4 per cent on a year earlier, says Tourism Minister Paula Bennett.

The figures are from latest International Visitor Survey from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

International visitors coming for a holiday spent $6.4b, up 10 per cent.

Those visiting friends and relatives spent $2.1b and people visiting to do business spent $716 million.

Spending by visitors from South Korea increased 82 per cent to $299m.

Ms Bennett says the magnitude 7.8 earthquake earthquake last November had a limited overall impact nationwide on tourism expenditure.