Visitors to NZ spend $10b a year

Source:NZN
Spending by visitors to New Zealand rose last year even though there was a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in November.
An Air New Zealand plane tries out Auckland International Airport's new $15.5 million taxiway.
Source: 1 NEWS
Visitors to New Zealand spent $10.1 billion in the year to December 2016, up 4 per cent on a year earlier, says Tourism Minister Paula Bennett.
The figures are from latest International Visitor Survey from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.
International visitors coming for a holiday spent $6.4b, up 10 per cent.
Those visiting friends and relatives spent $2.1b and people visiting to do business spent $716 million.
Spending by visitors from South Korea increased 82 per cent to $299m.
Ms Bennett says the magnitude 7.8 earthquake earthquake last November had a limited overall impact nationwide on tourism expenditure.
"The effects of lower visitor numbers and spending was limited to the regions that suffered damage, especially Kaikoura," she said.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news