Visitor to Hobbiton tests positive for Covid-19

A visitor to Hobbiton earlier this month has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to their home country.

Source: Seven Sharp

Hobbiton Movie Set deputy chief executive Shayne Forrest told 1 NEWS the person took part in a tour at 12pm on Friday, August 7.

Staff and customers on tour with the person have been notified and told to look out for any Covid-19 symptoms, he said

"We have followed all instructions from the Waikato DHB and the ministry advised us that the risk to our visitors and staff is very low.