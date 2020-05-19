TODAY |

Visitor to Hobbiton tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

A visitor to Hobbiton earlier this month has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to their home country.

Source: Seven Sharp

Hobbiton Movie Set deputy chief executive Shayne Forrest told 1 NEWS the person took part in a tour at 12pm on Friday, August 7.

Staff and customers on tour with the person have been notified and told to look out for any Covid-19 symptoms, he said

"We have followed all instructions from the Waikato DHB and the ministry advised us that the risk to our visitors and staff is very low.

"We have stringent cleaning measures in place across the site, including cleaning of coaches between departures. As a precaution, all staff and customers who were on tour with this individual have been notified and asked to monitor their health closely and be vigilant for any symptoms in line with the national guidelines around Covid-19," Mr Forrest said. 

