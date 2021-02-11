Visiting sick family in Mexico a 'risk worth taking' - Ricardo Menéndez March

Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March says going back to Mexico to visit sick family was a "risk worth taking".

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Like many people in this pandemic, I myself was faced with the choice of using the small break over the summer, basically the only time MPs have to visit family, to see my sick parents," he told 1 NEWS today.

"I have a very privileged position where I was able to do so and I was shown compassion and empathy by my colleagues where I was granted leave."

Menéndez March went to Mexico to care for sick parents, travelling with his partner back to New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"To me, that importance of being with family at that time meant that it was a risk worth taking. I'm thankful for the empathy that many New Zealanders have shown me for putting family first."

He said once the special request for MIQ was declined, he spent hours over days refreshing the website.

"I count myself lucky to have found a MIQ voucher for the first of February."

Your playlist will load after this ad

He said his partner was from a visa-waiver country and if you are able to prove you have a genuine relationship, your partner isn't required to travel with you.

Menéndez March said it was "unfortunate I had to go into such detail of my family, but I think it was necessary" based on the media coverage.

"They live in a Covid hotspot and I know their lives are continually at risk."