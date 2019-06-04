'Vision New Zealand' - Hannah Tamaki's political party puts forward new name

Hannah Tamaki's political party is making a bid for new name, putting "Vision New Zealand" forward to the Electoral Commission.

The previous name, "Coalition New Zealand" was rejected by the commission in August as the name and logo could confuse or mislead voters.

When the party was launched in May, Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki said he would be running it with Mrs Tamaki, who would be leading the party.

Vision New Zealand party secretary Anne Williamson told 1 NEWS the party was "pushing towards the 2020 election".

"Vision New Zealand believe we have got something to offer the New Zealand voter, so we will be ploughing ahead as soon as (the name) is registered.

"The idea of Vision is that we have an idea of a future for New Zealand where every Kiwi matters."

Ms Williamson said they would officially launch the party name once it had gone through the Electoral Commission process and registration of the name had been accepted.

Shortly after Coalition New Zealand was launched in May, the Electoral Commission were asked about the use of "coalition" in the name.

Commission officials told 1 NEWS party names were "not something we consider until an application is made to register a party".

"Party names are considered during the registration process for a political party, which includes a two-week period of public consultation."

After "Coalition New Zealand" was rejected, Jevan Goulter, campaign manager for the soon-to-be renamed party, said he was not fazed by the decision.