Virus free crew from Mattina to isolate on land

The three crew members who tested negative for Covid-19 on board the Mattina container ship will disembark the ship and isolate on land, the Ministry of Health announced tonight.

It comes as results of whole genome sequencing from nine crew members of the MS Mattina show they have the Delta variant of Covid-19. The remaining nine crew have tested positive for Covid, three are historic and one is under investigation.

Whole genome sequencing results are due to arrive in the coming days, a ministry spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The results also show the variant isn’t linked to any previously confirmed Covid cases in New Zealand.

The Marshall Island-flagged vessel Mattina came into port on July 18 - at that point only two of the 21 crew tested positive for the virus.

The ministry said tonight "plans have now been finalised to ensure the three negative crew members, including the ship’s captain, are able to safely leave the ship and isolate away from the crew members who are positive.

"In some cases, it is safer to manage the smaller group of negative cases, by taking them off the ship.

"Two of the crew members will be transported to a Christchurch-based quarantine facility using a well-planned securely managed transport plan, including the use of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols.

"The captain will isolate securely in DHB-provided accommodation to ensure he is able to isolate in close proximity to the Mattina.

Container ship Mattina docked at South Port in Bluff. Source: 1 NEWS

"As captain, he must remain close by in case of emergency.



"Transportation from the ship to quarantine for the three members who have tested Covid-19 negative will be done under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE.



"Around the clock security will be on site at the DHB accommodation to ensure full compliance by the captain. If the captain does need to return to the Mattina urgently, plans are in place to manage this securely.



"These plans have been put in place to ensure the safety of the negative crew members at the same time as the health and wellbeing of members of the community," the ministry statement said.