'Virtual queue' for MIQ room bookings coming, Hipkins says

A new “virtual queue” and lottery system for MIQ bookings is on the way, the Covid-19 Response Minister says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It follows months of challenges for Kiwis overseas wanting to return home.

Securing a voucher under the existing system requires someone to either constantly refresh the MIQ booking website, pay someone to book a room for them, use a tool to automate the booking process, or rely on luck. When vouchers for November were released, they were all snapped up within 90 minutes.

On Wednesday, Chris Hipkins signalled there would be changes when the current pause amid the Delta outbreak lifts and the next tranche of vouchers are released.

He said the Government is introducing a virtual lobby system.

read more Govt agency scraps system 'gaming' MIQ booking

“The lobby is a virtual queue that will mean people can be selected from the queue randomly.”

Those who miss out would then be informed. It also meant people no longer needed to rely on being the fastest to click buttons, Hipkins said.

He said the Government would also “foreshadow” whenever it would release a large number of vouchers.

MIQ booking system. Source: 1 NEWS

“It will not fix the overall issue of supply and demand, we still have more demand than we have supply available … but this change will make bookings more transparent,” he said.

“It will create a more level playing field.”

read more MBIE apologises over 'insensitive' tweet about MIQ booking pause