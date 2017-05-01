 

Violent robberies continue across New Zealand amid police reassurances for shop owners

The business owners and workers came out in force over the weekend to call for better police protection.
Just week after several hundred people marched in South Auckland to highlight the issue of violent crime against small business owners, two men, one wielding a hammer, robbed the Carlisle St Convenience Store in Greerton, Tauranga.

They fled on foot with cash and cigarettes and the store keeper was not injured.

In Onehunga in Auckland a shop keeper has minor injuries after two men armed with a screwdriver tried to rob his Trafalgar St dairy yesterday afternoon.

In a speech to the Indian Association of NZ and Crime Prevention Group on Sunday, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said, "you're rightly fed up, and scared".

"Police say they are catching the culprits - they're not. And those youth they do catch know they'll get the cotton wool treatment through the Youth Court."

He said the National-led government had raised the age for the Youth Court to 18, supported by every other party in parliament except NZ First.

"That's how out of touch parliament is."

Central District Commander Superintendent Sue Schwalger said police met this weekend with a number of local small business owners and the Indian Association to discuss keeping themselves safe.

The meeting was arranged in an effort to answer questions and provide reassurance to the Manawatu small business community after some raised concerns about becoming victims of crime.

Central District police were working hard every day to ensure everyone in the community could live, work and play in a safe environment, he said.

"We want small business owners to know that we will do everything we can to prevent crime from happening, and make sure offenders are held accountable."

Palmerston North police had been visiting dairies, liquor stores and small services stations across the region to provide prevention advice and listen to their concerns.

