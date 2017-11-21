Violent road rage incident sees 'gang associates' attack man and his van in Rotorua

Source:
A group of men, who police say are thought be gang members, allegedly attacked a man and his van during a road rage incident in Rotorua this morning.
Police say around 8:50am, a number of men thought to be gang associates got out of a vehicle and chased another man back to his van, which was stopped in the opposite lane on Old Taupo Road, Rotorua.
The group attacked both the man and his van before everyone involved drove away.
Anyone with information about or video footage of this incident is urged to contact Rotorua police on (07) 349 9400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
