Violent and sexual offenders get new facility in Christchurch

High-risk sexual or violent offenders will be accommodated in a new residential facility opened at Christchurch Men's Prison.

Christchurch Men's Prison Source: 1 NEWS

The facility will be used to house men who are subject of Public Protection Orders, who are subject to finite prison sentences but still pose a high risk of imminent or serious offending and cannot be managed in the community.

"The Matawhaiti Residence is designed to balance public safety with the appropriate management and rehabilitation of its residents," Ms Upston said after today's opening.

"It is intended to better protect the community, rather than act as a punishment for residents."

Two residential blocks containing six residential units have so far been built.