 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Violent and sexual offenders get new facility in Christchurch

share

Source:

NZN

High-risk sexual or violent offenders will be accommodated in a new residential facility opened at Christchurch Men's Prison.

Christchurch Men's Prison

Christchurch Men's Prison

Source: 1 NEWS

The facility will be used to house men who are subject of Public Protection Orders, who are subject to finite prison sentences but still pose a high risk of imminent or serious offending and cannot be managed in the community.

"The Matawhaiti Residence is designed to balance public safety with the appropriate management and rehabilitation of its residents," Ms Upston said after today's opening.

"It is intended to better protect the community, rather than act as a punishment for residents."

ONE News has been given exclusive access to the special treatment unit at Christchurch Men's Prison.
Source: 1 NEWS

Two residential blocks containing six residential units have so far been built.

A further six blocks, housing up to 24 residents, are on the cards.

Related

Crime and Justice

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:20
1
Glory was found in a Hamilton car yard where she spent a cold night alone.

Video: Glory's dad didn't know five-year-old daughter was in car when he left her overnight at Hamilton car yard

00:57
2

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

3
Steve Askin.

War hero chopper pilot remembered as 'jovial, hard case' personality by industry colleague

00:11
4
The male cyclist was unable to stop in time – but who was at fault?

Video: Cyclist knocked off bike after Jeep cuts across him - but who's at fault?

5
Reese Witherspoon posted this sunrise of the South Island

'Pinch me!' Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling gush over NZ with scenic pics

00:29
The parting All Blacks flanker said the fallout from his overseas deal with Bristol Rugby is unfortunate but he has to do right by his family.

Bristol move brightens future for Steven Luatua's daughter and 'even my sister's kids'

The All Blacks flanker joins former Blues coach Pat Lam in Bristol on a two-year deal. Today he explained to 1 NEWS his motivation.

02:14
Visas were tightened for Kiwis last year and more will be introduced in April as the UK tries to reduce soaring immigration numbers.

Just let them come: British MPs sign letter to their government to allow Kiwis in on long-term visas

Visas were tightened for Kiwis last year, and more will be introduced in April.

01:20
Glory was found in a Hamilton car yard where she spent a cold night alone.

Video: Glory's dad didn't know five-year-old daughter was in car when he left her overnight at Hamilton car yard

Glory spent a cold night alone in the car yard.

00:57

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

Kai, 8, serenaded Ellen with Thinking Out Loud without noticing Sheeran plonked next to him.

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ