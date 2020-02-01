Vintage tractors draw large crowds at Wairarapa auction, bids from all over the world

Local collectors were up against competition from around the world at an unusual auction in the Wairarapa today.

Property or art weren’t going under the hammer, but tractors.

“It’s taken over the art world. People have been interested in tractors for a long, long time," auctioneer Mike Perry told 1 NEWS.

Specifically, vintage Massey Fergusson tractors, along with their accessories - the largest tractor collection in New Zealand.

It's the product of 30 years’ devotion from collector Peter Cameron.

Mr Cameron says he doesn't count how much he's spent on his collection.

"You don’t add that figure up because if you did it would frighten you, you would never do another engine,” he told 1 NEWS.

Mr Cameron was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 13 years ago, but lately it’s been getting worse.

He’s letting go of his vintage models because he can’t care for them like he used to.

“It doesn’t help when you can’t kneel or bend down to do things, I sort of ran out of energy,” Mr Cameron says.

Some bids came from as far away as Scotland.