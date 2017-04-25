 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Vietnam veterans fighting for the recognition they deserve

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One Vietnam veteran is making it his mission to get medals for the forgotten airmen of Vietnam.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Anzac Day

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

00:29
4
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


5
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

01:55
One Vietnam veteran is making it his mission to get medals for the forgotten airmen of Vietnam.

Vietnam veterans fighting for the recognition they deserve

One Vietnam veteran is making it his mission to get medals for the forgotten airmen of Vietnam.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:46
David Higgins insists a May 6 bout will still go ahead despite the controversial withdrawal of Fury.

'There might be an exciting announcement tomorrow' – DUCO chief hints at replacing Hughie Fury

David Higgins insists a May 6 bout will still go ahead despite the controversial withdrawal of Fury.

Body in bush near Thames sparks police investigation

A hunter reported finding the body near Te Puru Forks just after 1pm.


01:30
The Justice Minister, speaking at the Gallipoli dawn service, says she hopes the Anzac friendship with Turkey inspires those in conflicts around the world today.

Watch: Amy Adams wants those in conflicts to 'turn to Gallipoli and see what can become of their bitterness'

"At Gallipoli, we fought a noble enemy, and in time they became our friends."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ