Video: Young girl goes bonkers on drums when Bruce Springsteen pulls her on stage in Christchurch

Source:
Canterbury man Chris Dockrill wouldn't call himself a "super fan" of "The Boss" (Bruce Springsteen).
But after his 11-year-old daughter was pulled on stage for an impromptu drum performance last night, in front of 30,000 in Christchurch, he might have changed his mind.
It will be a night Chris's daughter Haley will remember for years.
She was among a handful of stoked audience members who were chosen to rock on stage with The Boss at a packed AMI Stadium last night.
Tune in to Seven Sharp tonight to watch Haley retell the moment she was brought on stage with The Boss.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news