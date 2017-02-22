Video: Young girl goes bonkers on drums when Bruce Springsteen pulls her on stage in Christchurch

Canterbury man Chris Dockrill wouldn't call himself a "super fan" of "The Boss" (Bruce Springsteen).

But after his 11-year-old daughter was pulled on stage for an impromptu drum performance last night, in front of 30,000 in Christchurch, he might have changed his mind.

It will be a night Chris's daughter Haley will remember for years.

She was among a handful of stoked audience members who were chosen to rock on stage with The Boss at a packed AMI Stadium last night.