Video: Are you going out for a duck hunt? Frightening NZ Mountain Safety video is a timely reminder for you

The New Zealand Mountain Safety Council has released a dramatic video illustrating the potential consequences of unsafe firearms use during the duck hunting opening weekend.

In the video, a group of young hunters head out at dawn to shoot ducks, but when something goes wrong, one of them has to tell his loved on that there has been an accident.

The Council says 64 per cent of all game bird hunting injuries take place in May and are warning keen hunters to take precautions.

Other side effects of hunting include hearing loss, with game bird hunters 7.5 times more likely to suffer from it than other hunters - so ear muffs are a must.

The hunting season officially begins on May 6.