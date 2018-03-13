 

Video: Would this stress you out? Far North town locals fed up with homemade burnout pad's 'screeching tyres' and 'thick, dense smoke'

The construction of a homemade burnout pad in a small Far North town has caused consternation, with some locals less than impressed at hearing "screeching tyres" and exploding motors during their lazy Sunday afternoons.

Video captures the sound of the new burnout pad in Kaingaroa.
Mark Hassan is the owner of the aforementioned burnout pad in Kaingaroa, excavating and constructing the petrol head paradise reportedly without consent from his neighbours.

According to the NZ Herald, Mr Hassan's neighbours took their complaints to the Far North and Northland Regional councils, who warned him but were not able to restrict the pad unless it caused noise or air pollution.

On February 18, the burnout pad began doing just that according to Kaingaroa resident Kaye Dragicevich.

"For three hours from 1.30pm we were subjected to loud noise from high-powered motors revved up to the maximum, with modified or no exhausts fitted, screeching tyres, to the point where rubber was boiling, backfiring, and some motors actually exploded.

"Thick, dense, white smoke high in toxicity was carried by wind across our paddocks, inside our house and continued across our farm and to the olive orchard on our boundary.

"The smell came inside our house, even though doors and windows were closed," Ms Dragicevich told the NZ Herald.

The burnout pad proved so popular that uninvited guests had used Ms Dragicevich's driveway as a parking spot so they could attend the event.

"It was a horrible, horrible day, so stressful.

"Now I see it being promoted on public media and gaining momentum and support," she said.

The local councils, police and NZTA are all looking at the complaints, according to the NZ Herald.

1 NEWS has invited other local Kaingaroa residents to comment on the controversial burnout pad.

