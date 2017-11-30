Video: 'It is worrying' – Consumer NZ exposes manufacturers making 'healthy' food claims

A quick trip to the supermarket may leave you convinced that every product is somehow good for you.

However, there are some manufacturers who are making false health claims, according to a consumer watchdog.

Some of those manufacturers have been outed by Consumer NZ’s "Bad Taste Food Awards".

CEO of Consumer NZ Sue Chetwin said at the top of the list were Pump flavoured waters containing "four or five teaspoons of sugars."

Among the other products were marshmallows, Up & Go, muesli bars, Lipton Ice Tea and gourmet salts.

Ms Chetwin said the awards are to highlight food companies who market their products as being healthier than they actually are.

She said there the claims that food manufacturers can make is "worrying," and they are "pushing the boundaries of what they can really say."

"We show that manufacturers are making these health claims but they are not as healthy as they say they are."

She said Consumer NZ would like to see a "crackdown" on he claims that manufacturers make.

"We are going to continue to keep complaining to the regulators."