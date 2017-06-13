Video: Witness describes 'nightmarish' scene of seeing people 'rolling around' after Otara fire that injured four teenagers

A witness has described the scene after a house fire in Otara, South Auckland that injured four teenagers, as "nightmarish".

Serenity Joesph told 1 NEWS she saw people lying on the ground after having fire extinguished from their bodies.

"It was pretty freaky, it was kind of like, nightmarish," she said.

Another witness Chad Tuara said he heard a window smash.

"I looked back and saw two girls rolling on the ground on fire."

"I ended up running over and tipping water on the two girls that were fully on flames and their clothes were burnt to the skin and bubbly."

A spokesperson from Middlemore Hospital said one person is still in a critical condition and another is serious but stable.

Two others were being treated for smoke inhalation.

A "person of interest" is wanted by police.

Inspector Kerry Watson said he believed there were five people involved in the incident.

"The fifth person is a person of interest."

Mr Watson could not give any details on that person, and said police had "limited details" about those injured in the fire aside from being aged in their mid-teens.

An explosion in Otara has left four people injured. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire communications spokesperson Jaron Phillips told 1 NEWS that four people sustained burns in the fire