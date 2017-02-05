 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: 'Winston can you please move off the grass' – NZ First leader bites back after being told to get off Te Tii marae

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Winston Peters became involved in a verbal battle with a Te Tii marae member in Waitangi today.

Winston Peters was interrupted while speaking to media today and was told to move by a marae member.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking with media on grass outside the marae the New Zealand First leader was asked to leave the marae.

"Winston can you please move off the grass," the marae representative told Mr Peters.

Mr Peters shot back challenging the man's authority before walking away with the media following him.

"It's not marae property … you're assuming authority you ain't got," Mr Peters said.

Politicians have been in Waitangi this weekend commemorating the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840. Waitangi Day is observed tomorrow.

Related

Politics

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1
Winston Peters was interrupted while speaking to media today and was told to move by a marae member.

Video: 'Winston can you please move off the grass' – NZ First leader bites back after being told to get off Te Tii marae

00:29
2
Taylor drew even with Nathan Astle by reaching three figures against Australia in Hamilton.

LIVE: Ross Taylor's record equalling hundred sees NZ post 281

3
President Donald Trump.

President Trump fires back at judge after having his travel ban blocked

4

NZ Rugby confirm All Black Patrick Tuipulotu tested positive for banned substance


00:24
5
Corey Matthews was eating his breakfast in the CBD restaurant when he was attacked.

Video: 'Completely shaken' - man recounts terrifying moment he was struck with iron bar at Sydney McDonald's

00:45
Winston Peters was interrupted while speaking to media today and was told to move by a marae member.

Video: 'Winston can you please move off the grass' – NZ First leader bites back after being told to get off Te Tii marae

Winston Peters was interrupted while speaking to media today and was told to move by a marae member.

00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ