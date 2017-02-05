Video: 'Winston can you please move off the grass' – NZ First leader bites back after being told to get off Te Tii marae

Winston Peters became involved in a verbal battle with a Te Tii marae member in Waitangi today.

Speaking with media on grass outside the marae the New Zealand First leader was asked to leave the marae.

"Winston can you please move off the grass," the marae representative told Mr Peters.

Mr Peters shot back challenging the man's authority before walking away with the media following him.

"It's not marae property … you're assuming authority you ain't got," Mr Peters said.