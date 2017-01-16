Video: 'Why couldn't you stop?' Grieving mother of teen skater killed in hit-and-run sends emotional message to driver

The heartbroken mother of a young skateboarder killed in a suspected hit-and-run in West Auckland at the weekend has a simple question for the person who was behind the wheel - "why couldn't you stop?"

Jacob Pakura, 16 was struck by a vehicle when he was skateboarding on Rua Road in New Lynn on Saturday night.

He died at the scene after suffering "terrible injuries to his entire body", police say.

His mother Esther, supported by a large group of family and friends, read an emotional statement at the scene this afternoon.

She said the driver "doesn't know what they have taken from us".

"What an awesome person he was, how much he loved life," she added.

"Jacob loved life and loved living and took every opportunity he got. He loved his skateboard, he loved his friends, he was very charismatic.

"Our biggest question to this person is 'why couldn't you stop?'"

Jacob was found unconscious just after midnight and despite receiving medical attention, he later died.

Inspector Trevor Beggs said police had gone door-to-door in the area and were reviewing CCTV footage and forensics.

He asked people to keep an eye out for friends or family who may be acting strangely, or were offering odd explanations for car damage.

It was inconceivable the driver didn't know what had happened, Mr Beggs said.

Jacob Pakura. Source: Facebook

"To have left a young man lying in the road with catastrophic injuries like this is simply unthinkable."

Avondale College principal Brent Lewis has paid tribute to Year 13 student Jacob today, saying the news has been very distressing for everyone involved.

"Jacob was an outgoing, popular student with strong relationships with all the staff and students."

He says Jacob was very interested in the technology area at school and had a bright future ahead of him.

Lewis says messages of disbelief and support have been flooding in as the news spread around the school community.

'Another angel only lent to us'

Writing on Facebook Te Kahu Kemara sent her aroha to Jacob's family.

"My heart & love goes out to my nephew & niece Jason and Esther Pakura on the loss of their boy Jacob," she wrote.

"So sorry to hear of his passing and way too soon for you moko. Another angel only lent to us.

"Moe moe ra, moe moe ra e moko. I roto nga ringaringa o Te Atua."

'Your passing breaks my heart'

Jessica Kaulima paid tribute to her cousin Jacob.

"Oh my cousin Jacob Pakura words can't express how I'm hurting right now. To find out of your passing last night breaks my heart," she wrote.