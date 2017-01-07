Video: Whanganui home cordoned off after armed man shot dead by police overnight

An armed man shot by Police in Whanganui last night died later that evening.

Police are expected to give an update on the incident this morning.

Police were called to a family harm incident at a Mitchell Street address in Aramoho just after 7pm.

A male at the address came out with a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Police withdrew set up cordons in the area, and the Armed Offenders Squad was called.

The man pointed the gun towards Police, and has then been shot.