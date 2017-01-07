 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Whanganui home cordoned off after armed man shot dead by police overnight

share

Sources:

NZN | 1 NEWS

An armed man shot by Police in Whanganui last night died later that evening.

The man came out of the address with a shotgun concealed under his jacket.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police are expected to give an update on the incident this morning.

Police were called to a family harm incident at a Mitchell Street address in Aramoho just after 7pm.

A male at the address came out with a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Police withdrew set up cordons in the area, and the Armed Offenders Squad was called.

The man pointed the gun towards Police, and has then been shot.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, but since died.

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Others were injured in the incident thought to have been carried out by a lone gunman.

Five people dead after shooting at Florida airport

00:32
2
The man came out of the address with a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Video: Whanganui home cordoned off after armed man shot dead by police overnight

3
Ambassador Mark Gilbert with Barack Obama

US ambassador being yanked out of NZ as Trump takes hard line

4
1 NEWS

Woman's body found on Bay of Plenty beach

5

Viral Northern Territory tourism slogan declared obscene

00:32
The man came out of the address with a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Video: Whanganui home cordoned off after armed man shot dead by police overnight

Police were called to a family harm incident at a Mitchell Street address in Aramoho just after 7pm.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ