Video: Wellingtonians ignore warnings of wastewater leak and swim in harbour

Wellington residents are being warned by the City Council to avoid swimming in the area near Victoria St following a wastewater leak.

The Council and Wellington Water have posted signs at the waterfront warning people to avoid swimming in the area.

However, locals are ignoring the warnings, enjoying a sunny day in Wellington's waters.

Those who bypassed the signs were seen using the waters for the usual diving, swimming and stand up paddleboarding.

The Council and Wellington Water are asking people to wait until test results can confirm the water is clear.