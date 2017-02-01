Video: What a welcome! Devastating haka welcomes year 9 boys to Hamilton Boys' High

Source:Tracey Hankins
More than 400 new students and staff at Hamilton Boys' High School have been welcomed this week with an incredibly stirring haka.
Footage of the haka was uploaded to Instagram by one Year Nine student's mother, who described the haka as "powerfully moving".
"Such passion and pride, I am excited for our son's journey into manhood at his school," Tracey Hankins wrote.
The haka was performed for Year Nine students and new staff members by Year 13 boys.
