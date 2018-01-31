Video: 'We were told just to get out' – Dunedin residents evacuated as raging fire burns near homes

A Dunedin resident has told of being ordered from her home as a fire closed in.

Properties in a number of streets in the city's south have been evacuated as a large number of crews fight the blaze.

Brenda Robertson told 1 NEWS she was told to leave her home, and not take anything with her.

"We were told just to get out."



She explained how close the flames got.

"Our neighbour's hedge started to go up, very close to our place, extremely concerned and worried," she said.

"Fortunately everybody's pets got out, and everybody is safe in the street.