Video: 'We are truly overwhelmed' - Auckland band Resonate gets call up from Ellen's people as Moana mash-up keeps going bonkers

When Auckland band Resonate noticed an email from the people who run Ellen DeGeneres' YouTube channel, alarm bells started ringing.

They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.
Good alarm bells.

Social media has launched the Auckland church group into the international spotlight after they uploaded a Moana cover song video to Facebook on Saturday, January 14.

The task was simple, but the magic of social media has opened a few doors and gotten them quite a few shoulder taps.

After 1 NEWS NOW last Tuesday reported that Resonate's mash-up of songs from the Disney movie Moana had gone viral with over 1 million hits in three days, they received an email from the people who run Ellen Tube.

Through Facebook and social media, Ellen's people came across the video and contacted Resonate for permission to upload the clip to their website.

It has since been viewed more than 3400 times on Ellen Tube.

Three of the four members of the band recorded the performance earlier this month after seeing Disney's Moana.

This week they've been booked right out with radio appearances and event performances across Auckland.

But their biggest break came when they were asked to be in a New Zealand TV show, which was scheduled to air at the end of this year.

Lead singer Leah Wolfgramm said she couldn't give off any details about the show, but simply said "we are excited".

"We've never put up any videos of us singing on Facebook before... but, they love and support we got from this video is amazing, we are truly overwhelmed," Leah told 1 NEWS NOW.

Resonate is a family band: Leah Wolfgramm, her husband Richard and Richard's siblings William and Moala Wolfgramm.

They have been performing at churches and community events for the past five years, but have since been busy with other attractive gigs.

