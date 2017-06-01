 

Video: 'We got Lorde in the house' - Kiwi grabs smoothie, gives New York store worker shock of her life with concert invitation

Just a normal day at a New York juice store turned into the experience of a lifetime for one employee who got to serve Kiwi pop star Lorde a smoothie after she walked in off the street.  

Lorde later messaged the cashier to gift her tickets to the Governors Ball which she is headlining.
Source: Ayesha Mangu Twitter

Lorde is currently in New York to prepare for her headlining performance at the Governors Ball music festival this weekend. 

The "Green Light" hit maker stopped by a Liquiteria store and was served by an employee who captured on video her meet and greet with the Kiwi.

"This is my first smoothie to a famous person," Ayesha Mangu said in the video posted to Twitter, which has been liked more than 5,300 times since it was posted yesterday. 

"We got Lorde in the house today."

Ms Mangu pans the camera around to Lorde, who is standing behind the counter with her smoothie and says "hello" while doing the peace sign with her hands. 

"She got a blue velvet, I am in shock," Ms Mangu says. 

After the encounter, Lorde later messaged Ms Mangu asking if she would like tickets to attend the Governors Ball at Randall's Island Park to see her perform live.

"I was gonna ask u in the store if u wanted to come but I got shy!," Lorde wrote after reassuring Ms Mangu her offer was not a joke. 

Ms Mangu screenshotted their conversation and posted it to Twitter saying, "Woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life...". 

Her tweet has been liked more than 9,500 times since it was tweeted yesterday. 

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, otherwise known as Lorde, gives an insight into the life that she lives.
Source: Seven Sharp

