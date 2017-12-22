 

Video: 'We can only do what's right for NZ' – Jacinda Ardern defends UN vote criticising Trump's Jerusalem stance

Jacinda Ardern has today said her government cannot pander to the "views" or "sentiments" of other countries in our foreign policy, after New Zealand last night supported a UN resolution criticising America's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The PM spoke to 1 NEWS following last night's vote on a UN resolution criticising the US's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
"Ultimately, New Zealand can only make a decision based on its position, we can't respond to the views or the sentiments of other countries, we can only do what's right for New Zealand," Ms Ardern said this afternoon.  

New Zealand voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution declaring Jerusalem's status as the capital of Israel can be altered only by direct Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. 

President Trump has threatened to cut aid to countries if they vote to condemn the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Ms Ardern also defended New Zealand's support for the UN resolution despite US Ambassador Nikki Haley saying yesterday the US "will be taking names" of countries who do so.

More than 100 countries supported the resolution, but Australia abstained. 

"I can't comment on what any other nation chose to do, we made a decision based on a long-standing, independent foreign policy, a principled position, and we had a large number of EU (Euoropean Union) members who took exactly the same position," Mr Ardern said.

The vast majority of countries voted against Donald Trump's move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, NZ included.
The Prime Minister also strenuously denied the vote would affect New Zealand's relationship with the US, despite their overt warnings.

"No, not at all, New Zealand's always had an independent foreign policy, always made principled decisions, and sometimes that means we have been in a position that's different to our other allies, but that hasn't changed the decision New Zealand has chosen to make," Ms Ardern said.  

The Prime Minister also denied the Israel Institute's assertion New Zealand had "gone with the mob" in their UN stance.

"I would counter and say that what we made a decision around was our ultimate goal of a peaceful two state solution over this conflict," she said.

