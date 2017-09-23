 

Video: Watch Jacinda Ardern's full speech in front of her adoring Labour supporters

The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.
Election

Auckland

LIVE: Jacinda Ardern tells Labour supporters 'let's keep doing this' as she prepares for talks with Winston

Labour's deputy leader sidestepped questions about the future of the Maori Party.

LIVE Election 2017 results: How's your party faring? Check out every result so far

Live stream: 1 NEWS election night special

At number seven on the Green Party’s list, Swarbrick, 23, is all set to enter Parliament.

Watch: Chloe Swarbrick looks headed to Parliament as NZ's youngest MP in 42 years - this is what she had to say

Clarke Gayford brought out a plate of food for the 1 NEWS presenter as media waited outside his home.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford dishes up part of a 42kg fish he caught off Tairua to peckish Wendy Petrie

Live stream: 1 NEWS Election night special

Join the 1 NEWS team as the election results come in revealing if Bill English or Jacinda Ardern will be the next PM. Source: 1 NEWS

LIVE: Jacinda Ardern tells Labour supporters 'let's keep doing this' as she prepares for talks with Winston

Join the 1 NEWS team with the latest results from the 2017 General Election.


The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.

James Shaw tells Winston Peters: 'Now is the time to put differences aside'

The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.

The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Watch: 'We'll make a decision in the national interest' - Winston Peters calls for patience over which party he'll back

The NZ First leader isn't giving anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.


 
