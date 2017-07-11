 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Video: Victorious Team NZ parade America's Cup through Wellington as large crowd watches on

share

Source:

1 NEWS

This morning's thick layer of fog has cleared, as beautiful clear skies are on display for Wellington's America's Cup victory parade this afternoon.

Both the team and the Cup landed in the capital yesterday following last Thursday's Auckland parade to welcome the team that saw 80,000 people turn out.

The weather for the midday parade is looking better than the downpours that punctuated the Auckland event, with rain not forecast for the capital until late in the day.

Mr Eagle says it's likely to be standing room only along the Golden Mile between Parliament and Civic Square. 

"This'll be one of the bigger parades we've seen in Wellington - and, given it's the school holidays there'll likely be heaps of young people in town. It'd be great if the adults can let the youngsters get in front and get a good view," he said.

Heroic helmsman Peter Burling and the victorious Team New Zealand crew - including Wellington's own Josh Junior - will be introduced and welcomed at Parliament before the parade leaves at noon.

Not even a bad weather forecast could dampen the mood of excited and proud Kiwis in Auckland’s CBD.
Source: 1 NEWS

The parade will head along Lambton Quay, Willis Street and Mercer Street to Civic Square, taking between 30 and 40 minutes.

The capital turned on some good weather as the America's Cup came to town.
Source: 1 NEWS

The parade route will be closed to traffic from 10am and will reopen to traffic gradually as soon as possible after the parade has finished.

From 10am, bus services through the CBD will be diverted along the waterfront Quays between the Railway Station and Taranaki Street. 

For further details check the Metlink website

People wanting to travel to town for the parade are advised to leave early, as trains and buses will likely be full. 

Motorists wanting to get across town are also advised to start their journeys earlier than usual - or get on the motorway to avoid the CBD and the quays.

Related

Wellington

00:55
Fans came from as far as Kerikeri to Christchurch to see the America's Cup in the flesh.

'Everyone's turned up in this incredibly bad weather' - rain, distance can't keep Team New Zealand fans from victory parade
02:08
There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

Hundreds of volunteers the unsung heroes of massive America's Cup parade
00:44
Not even a bad weather forecast could dampen the mood of excited and proud Kiwis in Auckland’s CBD.

Official estimate puts Auckland's America's Cup victory parade crowd size at 80,000 people

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

'He's finding it really hard' - threats lead to boy racer losing his job after Auckland truck driver attacked by mob

00:31
2
Skiers started their day on the Queenstown ski field with a fresh dumping of snow.

Video: Snow hits South Island ski fields with dusting also expected on North Island's Desert Rd tomorrow

3

Forecast seven-metre-high waves force cancellation of Interislander ferries from tomorrow night

00:42
4
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


00:34
5
The capital turned on some good weather as the America's Cup came to town.

Video: Victorious Team NZ parade America's Cup through Wellington as large crowd watches on

Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

The fund is an interest free loan to councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.


02:54
The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'

Labour leader suggests his 5 per cent preferred PM rating doesn't reflect a public desire for change.

06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ