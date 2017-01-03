Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland

A passenger on a United Airlines plane diverted to Auckland because of a disruptive passenger says the man was so angry the veins on his neck were showing through as he launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow travellers and crew.

Flight UA870 from Sydney to San Francisco was carrying 252 passengers on New Year's Day when the incident occurred, forcing the crew to divert to Auckland where the disruptive man was arrested.

American Neil Kay and his wife had been to Sydney to see the New Year's Eve fireworks and were sitting two rows in front of the man, also American.

"He was sitting between two other gentlemen who were super friendly. And I think they were just saying 'hey can you pass me a pen' to sign some of the arrival documents, just very brief," Mr Kay said.

"And then immediately he just got up and kind of started verbally accosting both of those fellow passengers, threatening them if they said one word or looked at each other there'd be something that could come from that."

Mr Kay said he "went over and grabbed the flight crew and let them know that there was somebody being threatened on the flight. And they immediately stepped in and were very professional in helping to try and de-escalate the situation."

Mr Kay, who filmed the man's outburst, said: "The scary thing was just how quickly he got so upset. And the veins in his neck just were showing through. And that was just a concern. There was nothing that had been done that should have caused that kind of reaction."

He said when two male flight attendants came over to try to de-escalate the situation, the man turned his attention to them.

"And he called them terrible homophobic slurs and they kind of left the situation. And the captain of the flight crew then stepped in and just like the other individuals tried to handle it very professionally and de-escalate the situation."

Mr Kay says the man is much calmer in the video than he was in other parts of the flight.

"Every person that he encountered, no matter who it was, he went on either a misogynistic rant about the female or homophobic rants or just very, very negative comments to every person he encountered on the flight."

The disruptive passenger was later filmed being escorted from the plane by New Zealand police officers after the flight had landed in Auckland.

Immigration New Zealand told 1 NEWS that an American National was denied entry to New Zealand as he did not meet entry and border requirements.

As of last night he was in police custody while arrangements were made for him to board a flight back to the US.