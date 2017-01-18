Video: Utter devastation of Whitianga hills fire revealed in new footage
Source:
The raging fire last night destroyed homes and sparked evacuations of residents. Daylight vision has captured how damaging the fire was.
Source: 1 NEWS
Chris Chang had a up close look at the destruction of the fire today.
Source: 1 NEWS
Six homes have been burned as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.
Source: Mercury Bay Informer
The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter footage shows part of the area hit by the devastating blaze.
Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter
no more content
back to top