Video: Up to 70 fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard - 'There are still some minor explosions going off'

A large fire has been raging in a scrap metal recycling yard in South Auckland overnight, with 70 fire fighters sent to battle the blaze.

Emergency services received calls about a fire at Sims Pacific Metals recycling yard at 1.55am.

The Fire Service sent 20 trucks to the blaze on Kahu St, Otahuhu, and around 70 firefighters were still trying to control the blaze at 4.30am today.

Flame from a fire burning at a scrap metal plant in Otahuhu, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

It has been confirmed a pile of shredded motor vehicles is on fire.

Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

"Cars, before they're shredded, they are drained of fuels and oils but there are still some minor explosions going off," Mr Fox said.

James Fletcher Drive has also been closed by emergency services between Savill Drive and Kaka St.

