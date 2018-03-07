 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Up to 70 fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard - 'There are still some minor explosions going off'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A large fire has been raging in a scrap metal recycling yard in South Auckland overnight, with 70 fire fighters sent to battle the blaze.

Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.
Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services received calls about a fire at Sims Pacific Metals recycling yard at 1.55am.

The Fire Service sent 20 trucks to the blaze on Kahu St, Otahuhu, and around 70 firefighters were still trying to control the blaze at 4.30am today.

Flame from a fire burning at a scrap metal plant in Otahuhu

Flame from a fire burning at a scrap metal plant in Otahuhu, Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

It has been confirmed a pile of shredded motor vehicles is on fire.

Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

"Cars, before they're shredded, they are drained of fuels and oils but there are still some minor explosions going off," Mr Fox said.

James Fletcher Drive has also been closed by emergency services between Savill Drive and Kaka St.

No people or properties are at risk are reportedly at risk.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Remaining tyres at Kawerau site.

Three people handed huge fines for failed tyre recycling venture in Bay of Plenty

00:10
2
West Aucklanders stage a gender reveal burnout after kind warning for neighbours

West Auckland couple send neighbours a polite warning before gender reveal burnout

00:43
3
Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: Up to 70 fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard - 'There are still some minor explosions going off'

00:11
4
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

00:30
5
Slade got Pau off to the perfect start in their 29-27 win over Castres.

Watch: Ex-All Black Colin Slade delivers monstrous fend on his way to rampaging Top 14 try

00:43
Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: Up to 70 fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard - 'There are still some minor explosions going off'

Twenty fire trucks, and 70 firefighters are still battling the blaze in Otahuhu this morning.


01:54
A fresh wave of bars and restaurants are opening this month.

Christchurch nightlife making a comeback after years of rebuilding

Some are calling for a night mayor like Amsterdam and New York have to manage their nightlife.

01:26
This summer smashed the previous record set way back in 1934.

After New Zealand's hottest summer for decades, Seven Sharp dishes out its Weather Awards

The TVNZ1 show look back on the summer just gone.

01:02
1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford gives her analysis.

More of National's old guard 'contemplating their futures' as Steven Joyce goes – Katie Bradford

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford gives her thoughts.

02:22
The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in her Auckland home in November 2011.

Damning Coroners Court report on Christie Marceau's killing makes wide-ranging recommendations for government agencies

The teen was stabbed to death in her Auckland home by Akshay Chand who was on bail for kidnapping and assaulting her a month earlier.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 