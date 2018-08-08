Video: Ugly altercation between security staff, woman and her daughter at Westfield Manukau City

Dayna Estellaann/Facebook
A move to measure well-being, alongside GDP, will "paint a full picture" of the success of New Zealand, says Finance Minister Grant Robertson.
Grant Robertson told the Debt Capital Markets Summit this morning that he wants to see Kiwis, "no matter where they live, given the opportunity to flourish".
"GDP alone does not paint a full picture of New Zealanders' wellbeing or living standards," he told the audience.
He was asked if it was a "hard-sell" to the business community, to put emphasis on measuring well-being alongside GDP.
"No, not really," he answered. "My interactions with business have shown me that actually they want to see a wider set of success measures."
"Business people are members of society and nobody is comfortable if the OECD is telling us we've got the world's worst homelessness.
"We will still measure and use GDP, but we'll have a much wider range of success measures for the country.
He did not think it related to business confidence. "Those surveys are sentiment surveys and some of that I acknowledge in the speech."
During the speech, Mr Robertson spoke about developing infrastructure, transitioning New Zealand to a "sustainable economy" and for the desire for an "inclusive economy"
The Government will deliver its Wellbeing Budget next year. Success measures will include the state of New Zealand's health, the environment, and the connectivity of communities.
Air New Zealand decided to cancel today's flights to and from Tokyo as Typhoon Shanshan continues to gather strength while barrelling towards Japan.
The storm is expected to hammer parts of the nation with up to 450mm of rain later this week, prompting numerous airlines to have cancelled flights in preparation, The Japan Times reports.
Air New Zealand customers whose flights have been cancelled can apply for new tickets through next Wednesday without having to pay a penalty fee or pay the difference for the new fare, the company said. They can also receive a credit with the airline to be used in the next year.
Big waves are already hitting Japan’s eastern coastline, with the tropical storm expected to make landfall tomorrow. It is the thirteenth such storm to have hit Japan this season.