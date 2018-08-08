 

Video: Ugly altercation between security staff, woman and her daughter at Westfield Manukau City

Dayna Estellaann/Facebook
New Zealand

Two security staff have been stood down pending an investigation following the incident. Source: Dayna Estellaann/Facebook
New Zealand
'Nobody is comfortable' with NZ having worst homelessness record in OECD - Finance Minister

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Economy
Business
Politics

A move to measure well-being, alongside GDP, will "paint a full picture" of the success of New Zealand, says Finance Minister Grant Robertson. 

Grant Robertson told the Debt Capital Markets Summit this morning that he wants to see Kiwis, "no matter where they live, given the opportunity to flourish". 

"GDP alone does not paint a full picture of New Zealanders' wellbeing or living standards," he told the audience. 

He was asked if it was a "hard-sell" to the business community, to put emphasis on measuring well-being alongside GDP. 

"No, not really," he answered. "My interactions with business have shown me that actually they want to see a wider set of success measures."

"Business people are members of society and nobody is comfortable if the OECD is telling us we've got the world's worst homelessness. 

"We will still measure and use GDP, but we'll have a much wider range of success measures for the country. 

He did not think it related to business confidence. "Those surveys are sentiment surveys and some of that I acknowledge in the speech." 

During the speech, Mr Robertson spoke about developing infrastructure, transitioning New Zealand to a "sustainable economy" and for the desire for an "inclusive economy"

The Government will deliver its Wellbeing Budget next year. Success measures will include the state of New Zealand's health, the environment, and the connectivity of communities. 

Grant Robertson was asked if a focus on well-being, instead of GDP growth was a “hard-sell” to the business community. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Economy
Business
Politics
Air NZ cancels flight to Tokyo as Japan buckles down for massive typhoon

New Zealand
Tourism
Travel

Air New Zealand decided to cancel today's flights to and from Tokyo as Typhoon Shanshan continues to gather strength while barrelling towards Japan.

The storm is expected to hammer parts of the nation with up to 450mm of rain later this week, prompting numerous airlines to have cancelled flights in preparation, The Japan Times reports.

Air New Zealand customers whose flights have been cancelled can apply for new tickets through next Wednesday without having to pay a penalty fee or pay the difference for the new fare, the company said. They can also receive a credit with the airline to be used in the next year.

Big waves are already hitting Japan’s eastern coastline, with the tropical storm expected to make landfall tomorrow. It is the thirteenth such storm to have hit Japan this season.

Sue Chetwin says the five per cent rise in domestic fares taking effect this week should be a reminder to people that alternatives exist.
Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Tourism
Travel