Video: Truck burns on side of Canterbury road after load of hay catches alight

A truck and trailer unit loaded with hay caught fire this afternoon in North Canterbury, spreading flames to nearby vegetation.

Windy conditions at the scene on Tram Rd in West Eyreton spread the blaze to a paddock and several trees.

A passenger travelling in the truck is being treated for an arm burn, while the driver was not injured, Canterbury area commander Dave Berry said.

A mechanical issue with the truck caused sparks to fly onto the hay, igniting the fire shortly after 2pm, he said.

The fire was contained by separating the trailer and using four fire engines to put out the flames, with a command unit at the scene.

Firefighters from the nearby townships of Cust, Swannanoa and Oxford are now separating the hay bales and dampening down hot spots.

The truck has been severely damaged, the interior is burnt out.