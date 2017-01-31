Video: Train lines now open after huge fires force closure of Auckland train services overnight

Train services running between Auckland and Glen Innes are now open after huge fires forced Auckland Transport to close some of their services overnight.

Services were cancelled because of 100m-long fires burning close to the railway line.

Fire crews responded to two fires, one near Selwyn College and another behind Gowing Drive.

A fire spokesman told 1 NEWS that both fires were around 100 square metres long and power had been cut to overhead lines in the area.