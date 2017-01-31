Video: Train lines now open after huge fires force closure of Auckland train services overnight

Source:
Train services running between Auckland and Glen Innes are now open after huge fires forced Auckland Transport to close some of their services overnight.
Services were cancelled because of 100m-long fires burning close to the railway line.
Fire crews responded to two fires, one near Selwyn College and another behind Gowing Drive.
A fire spokesman told 1 NEWS that both fires were around 100 square metres long and power had been cut to overhead lines in the area.
