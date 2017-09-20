 

Video: Traffic crawling city-bound along Auckland's South Western Motorway

Following a crash on the Onehunga Neilson St off ramp traffic along Auckland's South Western Motorway is highly congested.
Source: Twitter / NZTA

Transport

Auckland

news

01:46
2
00:51
3
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

As it happened: Jacinda reveals Greens might not be her first choice, Bill will work with 'challenging' Winston

00:35
4
Footage shows Westlake school children scattered across the road after being hit by a car.

Graphic warning: Raw video shows grisly aftermath of crash outside Auckland school as kids lay strewn across street


04:25
5
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Waikato DHB member slams management for lack of information after seven baby deaths

It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Jacinda Ardern make a U-turn on tax.

Watch: National takes huge lead in bombshell 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

After trailing in the past three Colmar Brunton polls, National has surged nine points clear in our final poll.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:13
Video: School collapses in Mexico City after huge quake, hundreds of children missing

Video: Twenty children dead after school collapses in Mexico City following huge 7.1 magnitude quake

Two adults are also confirmed dead at the school.

01:27
Mr English accused Labour of intending to raise income tax, after Labour promised to reverse the 2018 tax cuts.

Watch: English grilled by reporters over claims Labour will raise income tax and accused of 'fake news' by Ardern

Labour intends to reverse National's planned 2018 tax cuts.


'Everyone at home ran for the doors' - 5.1 magnitude earthquake felt by thousands in central New Zealand

The quake hit 25 kilometres east of Seddon at 2.42pm today.


 
