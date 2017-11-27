Video: Town cut off as flooding, slips cause considerable damage to Central Otago roads

The Otago town of Roxburgh has woken up to a big mess after yesterday's heavy rain.

The town remains cut-off after part of State Highway 8 was blocked in both directions following heavy flooding, leading to multiple slips last night.

The slips occurred on State Highway 8, between Roxburgh and Ettrick, causing considerable damage to the roads.

Police say Roxburgh is currently inaccessible from the south, as Teviot Road was the diversion for the previously reported slips on SH8.

Seven houses had been evacuated on Tweed Street due to flooding.

Overnight police say those residents have returned home.

An evacuation point set up at the Roxburgh Fire Station does remain in place.

Heavy flooding closes part of SH8 near Roxburgh. Source: Otago District Council

The town currently has no power or water and cellphone coverage is limited.

Any residents who have concerns or need assistance can report to the evacuation point or contact emergency services.

Diversions have been put in place at the Millers Flat Bridge and the Roxburgh Dam following the incident.

Motorists have been asked by police to avoid the area while a team begins a big cleanup of the roads.