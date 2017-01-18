 

Video: Too cute! Baby giraffe happily laps up kisses from aunt at Auckland Zoo

Source:

1 NEWS

The giraffe calf born to seven-year-old mother Kiraka at Auckland Zoo on New Year's Eve appears to be thriving, and was introduced to her aunt today. 

The female calf was born as a twin, a rare event for giraffes, however the brother had to be put down shortly after birth. 

The wee giraffe was born on New Year's Eve along with her brother, who later had to be put down.
Source: Auckland Zoo

"Despite great efforts of all involved, the male's post-birth complications became untreatable and we took the very difficult decision on welfare grounds to euthanise the young male calf yesterday morning," said curator of mammals Warren Spencer at the time.

Auckland Zoo today posted a video on Instagram of the young giraffe being introduced to aunt Rukiya, showing her licking her niece. 

The Zoo wrote in its caption that the calf is "doing really well". 

Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.
Source: Auckland Zoo

