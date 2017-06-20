 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Video: 'Todd Barclay told me had recordings of his staff' – Bill English tells media pack he knew about MP's secret taping of employees

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Bill English faced media scrutiny today over his knowledge of the secret recordings Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay made of staff, and whether it would cost the young MP his seat. 

The Prime Minister's memory was jogged when he checked his police statement.
Source: 1 NEWS

This morning Mr English said he could not recall who told him of the recordings, but this afternoon released the police statement which discussed Mr Barclay disclosing that he had made recordings. 

Read more: Video: Bill English changes his story - releases police statement confirming Barclay told him of secret recordings (read the statement)

"As a result of the questions this morning, I said I had made a statement to police and I'd go back and check that statement," Mr English said. 

"In that statement I said to police that Todd Barclay had told me that he had recordings of his staff criticising him."

Whether Mr Barclay should be kept on as an MP, Mr English said: "That's really a matter for him, about what he's done exactly in that capacity."

"As far as I was concerned those issues had be dealt with."

When asked if Todd Barclay lied this morning when he refuted claims that he made a secret recording, Mr English said, "You'll have to ask him."

The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

01:28
2
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Bill English changes his story - releases police statement confirming Barclay told him of secret recordings (read the statement)

00:38
3
Kieran Read is set to lead the All Blacks out against the Lions after recovering from injury.

Good news All Blacks fans! Kieran Read set to reclaim captaincy and starting jersey against the Lions in first Test

01:49
4
US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Otto Warmbier’s family.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

00:31
5
Anna Osborne reveals at least four bodies can be seen in new footage Pike River Mine victims’ families have obtained.

'There are definitely loved ones' bodies fully intact' - widow saw at least four bodies in new footage from inside Pike River Mine

00:48
The Prime Minister's memory was jogged when he checked his police statement.

Video: 'Todd Barclay told me had recordings of his staff' – Bill English tells media pack he knew about MP's secret taping of employees

He was asked if Mr Barclay should be kept on as an MP.

01:49
US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Otto Warmbier’s family.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

Warmbier's family confirmed the news for in statement released by Ohio hospital.

01:14
All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.

Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

01:28
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Bill English changes his story - releases police statement confirming Barclay told him of secret recordings (read the statement)

The prime minister has released a revealing police statement.

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ