Video: 'Todd Barclay told me had recordings of his staff' – Bill English tells media pack he knew about MP's secret taping of employees

Bill English faced media scrutiny today over his knowledge of the secret recordings Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay made of staff, and whether it would cost the young MP his seat.

This morning Mr English said he could not recall who told him of the recordings, but this afternoon released the police statement which discussed Mr Barclay disclosing that he had made recordings.

"As a result of the questions this morning, I said I had made a statement to police and I'd go back and check that statement," Mr English said.

"In that statement I said to police that Todd Barclay had told me that he had recordings of his staff criticising him."

Whether Mr Barclay should be kept on as an MP, Mr English said: "That's really a matter for him, about what he's done exactly in that capacity."

"As far as I was concerned those issues had be dealt with."