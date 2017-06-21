Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

A resounding call for Todd Barclay to resign has been recorded on a TVNZ 1 Breakfast poll, with 92 per cent of respondents believing he should vacate his Clutha-Southland seat.

It's been back by commenters on TVNZ's Facebook page, who have been equally been clear on what they think Barclay's next move should be.

"I think if Todd Barclay wants to be a real man he should man-up and resign and then maybe the Government could carry on," one commenter wrote.

Another highlighted the expected behaviour of MPs.

"Of course he should resign: 'no tapes, no, no. Oh yes I told Bill there are tapes'. MP's are supposed to be trustworthy, people of integrity, honest individuals, he's fallen short on all counts."

However, not all the comments were so scathing of Barclay: