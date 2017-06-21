 

Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

A resounding call for Todd Barclay to resign has been recorded on a TVNZ 1 Breakfast poll, with 92 per cent of respondents believing he should vacate his Clutha-Southland seat.

In a Facebook poll by TVNZ’s Breakfast 92 per cent of respondents want the Clutha-Southland MP to step down.
It's been back by commenters on TVNZ's Facebook page, who have been equally been clear on what they think Barclay's next move should be.

"I think if Todd Barclay wants to be a real man he should man-up and resign and then maybe the Government could carry on," one commenter wrote.

Another highlighted the expected behaviour of MPs.

"Of course he should resign: 'no tapes, no, no. Oh yes I told Bill there are tapes'. MP's are supposed to be trustworthy, people of integrity, honest individuals, he's fallen short on all counts." 

However, not all the comments were so scathing of Barclay:

"If all politicians who had lied had to resign we wouldn’t have a parliament," one pragmatic Facebooker  wrote.

Our Political Reporter says the alleged secret tapings of his staff in 2015 ‘is not a good look’ for National’s Barclay and Bill English.

Police reviewing fresh allegations Todd Barclay invented complaints against the staffer he allegedly secretly recorded

The pair of gentle giants were quick and efficient in their save at Grand Park Zoo in South Korea.

Video: Distressed elephants team up for incredible rescue of calf struggling in zoo enclosure's pool

A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

Hindsight is such a beautiful thing - especially after a tough 34-6 loss.

Watch: 'Seemed like a really good idea at the time though, aye Beaver?' Chiefs coach Dave Rennie laughs off backfired counter to Lions defence

In a Facebook poll by TVNZ’s Breakfast 92 per cent of respondents want the Clutha-Southland MP to step down.

Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

