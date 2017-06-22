Video: Timelapse shows Northland's swollen Kaeo River flooding highway

The bad winter weather has arrived with heavy downpours causing flooding in Northland, forcing schools to close and severe weather warnings for several parts of the country.

It's been a dreary winter morning with Kaitaia in Northland getting more rain today, 54mm, than its total for the rest of the month combined (44mm).

Kaeo School in Northland sent out a message to families via Facebook this morning informing students that due to flooding buses could not run, and the school will be closed.

Peria School east of Kaitaia also posted on Facebook telling families it will be closed today due to flooding.

Utakura Valley in Northland floods after an early morning downpour. Source: Supplied

The Ministry of Education has confirmed Mangamuka School, Matauria Bay School, Te Kura o Hātā Māria, Taipa Area School and Umawera School are also closed today.

NZTA have also warned motorists in Northland of slips and flooding, urging everyone to drive with care on State Highway 10 east of Taipa.

There are also reports of flooding on SH12 in Matakohe, SH1 in Mangamuka and SH11 in Paihia.

But it's not just the North Island getting the brunt of the weather, motorists in the South Island have been warned to expect up to 8cm of snow on alpine passes today.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said snow was falling at the top of the Crown Range this morning, advising motorists chains must be carried, and rain elsewhere could lead to surface flooding and rockfalls.

Severe Weather Warning

MetService has issued a severe weather warning for Bay of Plenty and Northern Gisborne, where rain is expected to become heavy this morning.

Up to 100mm of rain is expected to accumulate, with thunderstorms possible.

A further 40mm to 60mm is possible between midday and midnight Friday.

Severe Weather Watch

MetService issued a severe weather watch for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula this morning.

Heavy rain is expected and with wind posisbly picking up to severe northeast gales in Auckland.